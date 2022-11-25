News

Luis Enrique: ‘Happy with players having sex before match’

Enrique said he is happy for his players to have sex before a game in FIFA World Cup 2022 as long as they are not indulging in an orgy.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 13:16 IST
25 November, 2022 13:16 IST
Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates his team’s fourth goal against Costa Rica, scored by Ferran Torres, at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on November 23, 2022. 

Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates his team’s fourth goal against Costa Rica, scored by Ferran Torres, at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on November 23, 2022.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Enrique said he is happy for his players to have sex before a game in FIFA World Cup 2022 as long as they are not indulging in an orgy.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has said he is happy for his players to have sex before a match in FIFA World Cup 2022 as long as they are not indulging in an orgy.

“It is something very normal. I do not give it importance as long as my players do not turn it into an orgy. Each one with their wife and girlfriend or with whomever he wants. It falls within normality. I am in favour of the players living their lives as normally as possible,” said Enrique while connecting with the fans on a Twitch stream on Thursday.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup Group E qualification scenarios: How Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica are placed after one match each

“I consider sex to be important, and as a player, whenever I could, with my wife, I did what we had to do,” added the 52-year-old coach, who played three World Cups for Spain.

Spain started its Qatar World Cup campaign with an incredible 7-0 win over Costa Rica. It will play Germany, which lost to Japan, on November 28.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us