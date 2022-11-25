Spain manager Luis Enrique has said he is happy for his players to have sex before a match in FIFA World Cup 2022 as long as they are not indulging in an orgy.

“It is something very normal. I do not give it importance as long as my players do not turn it into an orgy. Each one with their wife and girlfriend or with whomever he wants. It falls within normality. I am in favour of the players living their lives as normally as possible,” said Enrique while connecting with the fans on a Twitch stream on Thursday.

“I consider sex to be important, and as a player, whenever I could, with my wife, I did what we had to do,” added the 52-year-old coach, who played three World Cups for Spain.

Spain started its Qatar World Cup campaign with an incredible 7-0 win over Costa Rica. It will play Germany, which lost to Japan, on November 28.