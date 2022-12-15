News

FIFA World Cup 2022, December 15 schedule: What are the matches happening in Qatar today?

The FIFA World Cup will resume when Croatia faces Morocco in the third place play-off match on December 17 at the Khalifa International stadium in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
15 December, 2022 09:15 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA World Cup trophy.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

There are no matches scheduled for today.

A Lionel Messi masterclass, with a goal and an assist, guided Argentina to its sixth World Cup final appearance with a 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinal.

In the second semifinal, France scraped through with a 2-0 win against Morocco and kept its title defense intact.

Messi’s Argentina will take on France in the FIFA World Cup final on December 18 (IST) at the Lusail stadium.

Third place play-off and final schedule

Date Match TimeVenue
Third place play-off December 17Croatia vs Morocco8:30pm IST Khalifa international stadium
FINAL December 18 Argentina vs France8:30pm ISTLusail stadium

