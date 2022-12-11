Didier Deschamps, the France manager, said his team was lucky to get past England 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

France secured a place in the semifinal in regulation time on Saturday night after Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored for it and England captain Harry Kane missed a late penalty. France will play Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

“We played a superb England team who are strong technically and physically,” said Deschamps.

“It is brilliant for the players to be in the last four again. In these moments you kind of wish time could stop for a while. But tonight we are going to enjoy it. We got a bit lucky although we gave away two penalties. We kept our lead with our hearts and our guts,” he added.

France took a lead in the 17th minute through a Tchouameni goal. England captain Kane levelled the score from a spot kick in the 54th minute. But his miss of a second-half penalty saw France cruising to the semifinal, with Giroud scoring the winner in the 78th minute.

After the win, Deschamps set his sight on Morocco, who became the first African and Arab nation to secure a place in the World Cup semifinal following a 1-0 win over Portugal.

“We will prepare for the next game thoroughly. Morocco deserves praise,” Deschamps said. “Maybe they were not expected here [in the last four], but they conceded only one goal, and then, seeing them here is not a surprise at all.”