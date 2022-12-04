Marcus Rashford not in England’s starting line-up for round of 16 clash vs Senegal: Report

England manager Gareth Southgate will drop Marcus Rashford from the starting line-up for the round of 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday night, claimed a media report.

Rashford is England’s top scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with three goals in as many games. Two of his goals came against Wales in England’s final Group B game.

Phil Foden, who impressed against Wales, will retain its place, the report also claimed.

There are also reports that Bukayo Saka will continue to form the attacking line, also comprising Harry Kane, who returned from injury against Wales. Southgate benched Kane in the 58th minute to keep him fresh for the Senegal clash.

According to the report, Kyle Walker will retain his place ahead of Kieran Trippier. The Manchester City full-back played against Wales but missed the first two matches, as he was not fully fit. Later in the game, Walker was substituted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.