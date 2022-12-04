News

Marcus Rashford not in England’s starting line-up for round of 16 clash vs Senegal: Report

England will take on Senegal in the round of 16 clash at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday night.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 15:37 IST
04 December, 2022 15:37 IST
England forward Marcus Rashford attends a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, Doha, on December 1, 2022.

England forward Marcus Rashford attends a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, Doha, on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

England will take on Senegal in the round of 16 clash at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday night.

England manager Gareth Southgate will drop Marcus Rashford from the starting line-up for the round of 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday night, claimed a media report.

Rashford is England’s top scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with three goals in as many games. Two of his goals came against Wales in England’s final Group B game.

Also Read | Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash

Phil Foden, who impressed against Wales, will retain its place, the report also claimed.

There are also reports that Bukayo Saka will continue to form the attacking line, also comprising Harry Kane, who returned from injury against Wales. Southgate benched Kane in the 58th minute to keep him fresh for the Senegal clash.

According to the report, Kyle Walker will retain his place ahead of Kieran Trippier. The Manchester City full-back played against Wales but missed the first two matches, as he was not fully fit. Later in the game, Walker was substituted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us