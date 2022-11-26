From Thuram to Schmeichel: Father-son duos to have played in FIFA World Cup

With Marcus Thuram featuring for France in the Qatar World Cup, he and his 1998 World Cup-winning father Lilian Thuram will join an elite list of father-son duos who have represented their countries in FIFA World Cups.

Here are some of the other father-son duos to have represented their nations in the World Cup.

The Forlans

Diego Forlan, the 2010 golden ball winner, is considered one of the greatest Uruguayan footballers. He mastered the seemingly uncontrollable Jabulani, as he helped his side to the semifinals. His father, Pablo Forlan was a part of Uruguay’s 1974 and 1966 World Cup squads but had relatively lesser success in comparison to his illustrious son.

The Maldinis

Often touted as the greatest defender ever, Paolo Maldini represented Italy in four World Cups - 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002. The AC Milan legend missed out on winning the title in 1994 after losing to Brazil in a penalty shootout. His father, Cesare Maldini, an AC Milan stalwart himself, only represented Italy in one World Cup, the 1962 edition.

The senior Maldini made his mark as a manager and guided Italy in France 1998.

The Schmeichels

Kasper and Peter Schmeichel have dominated Denmark’s goalkeeping scene for close to three decades. The senior Schmeichel garnered more success with the national side, with the 1992 Euro title being the highlight. He represented Denmark in the 1998 World Cup. His son, though, will double that number as he is set to don the Danish colours in Qatar after a successful campaign in 2018 where he saved three penalties against Croatia in his side’s Round of 16 defeat.

The Alcantras

Unlike the rest, the Alcantra father-son duo represented two different countries. While Thiago was a part of Spain’s 2018 squad, his dad, Mazinho Alcantra was a member of the 1994 title-winning Brazil side.

Thiago, who developed in the Barcelona academy, opted to play for Spain, despite having the option to represent Brazil. The 31-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Liverpool, though, was left out of Spain’s squad for the Qatar World Cup by manager Luis Enrique.

The Hernandezs

The Mexican trio of Tomas Balcazar, Javier Hernandez Guitierez and Javier Hernandez Balcazar is the only set of players to have played in the World Cup across three generations.

Tomas Balcazar was a member of the 1954 World Cup squad and scored a goal against France. His son-in-law, Javier Hernandez Guitierez was in the 1986 Mexican squad, which reached the quarterfinal.

His son, Javier Hernandez Balcazar, who would be more famously known as Chicharito, represented the North American nation in three World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018) and is also the top scorer for his country.