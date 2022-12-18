FIFA World Cup final: How can I watch Qatar 2022 finale in USA?

Argentina will take on France in the final of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.
FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL -ARGENTINA VS FRANCE, FOLLOW THE ACTION LIVE
The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest global event in sports and will be shown all around the world. Following are the details regarding when and where you can watch the World Cup in the United States of America (USA).
FIFA World Cup final: When and where can you watch the WC 2022 final in USA
How can I watch the 2022 world cup final in the USA?
In the USA, FIFA World Cup final will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English.
In Spanish, the Qatar 2022 World Cup final will be available on Telemundo, Universo.
What streaming service will have the World Cup 2022?
The World Cup 2022 final will be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.
When and where will the FIFA World Cup final be played (USA timing) ?
The FIFA World Cup final will kick off at 10 a.m. ET and will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18.