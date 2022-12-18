FIFA World Cup final: How can I watch Qatar 2022 finale in USA?

Argentina will take on France in the final of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL -ARGENTINA VS FRANCE, FOLLOW THE ACTION LIVE

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest global event in sports and will be shown all around the world. Following are the details regarding when and where you can watch the World Cup in the United States of America (USA).