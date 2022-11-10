News

France squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Deschamps announces 26-man team, Benzema to lead attack

France, which is in Group D along with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark, start their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 23 at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 01:10 IST
File Photo: France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holding the trophy as he celebrates with teammates during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

File Photo: France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holding the trophy as he celebrates with teammates during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. | Photo Credit: AFP/ALEXANDER NEMENOV

Defending champion France announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 9, 2022.

Didier Deschamps’ France is in Group D along with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark. The Les Blues start their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 23 at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar.

France full 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda, Hugo Lloris
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Milieux De Terrain
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout
Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Christopher Nkunku

Central midfielders Paul Pogba, who scored in the 2018 final, and N’Golo Kante are out due to injuries. Newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will lead the line with Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele adding to the firepower.

France has new additions in midfield in the form of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana and Matteo Guendouzi.

