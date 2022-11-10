France squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Deschamps announces 26-man team, Benzema to lead attack

Defending champion France announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 9, 2022.
Didier Deschamps’ France is in Group D along with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark. The Les Blues start their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 23 at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar.
Central midfielders Paul Pogba, who scored in the 2018 final, and N’Golo Kante are out due to injuries. Newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will lead the line with Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele adding to the firepower.
France has new additions in midfield in the form of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana and Matteo Guendouzi.
Centre-back Rafael Varane, who went off injured earlier this month while playing for Manchester United, is named in the squad.