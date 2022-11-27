News

FIFA World Cup: France of today should not be compared with 2018 champions says Varane

French defender Raphael Varane warned against comparing his team’s performance in Qatar with its run to victory in the 2018 World Cup, saying times had changed.

Reuters
27 November, 2022 22:48 IST
27 November, 2022 22:48 IST
France’s Raphael Varane (left) in action.

France’s Raphael Varane (left) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

French defender Raphael Varane warned against comparing his team’s performance in Qatar with its run to victory in the 2018 World Cup, saying times had changed.

French defender Raphael Varane warned against comparing his team’s performance in Qatar with its run to victory in the 2018 World Cup, saying times had changed.

The defending champions became the first team in the 32-nation tournament to reach the round of 16 by beating Denmark 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two second-half goals by the electric Kylian Mbappe.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: Griezmann the brains behind France’s convincing WC start

Varane, who recovered from injury in time to play in his third World Cup, said the mix of veterans and young players on the squad had succeeded in adapting to changing circumstances but were wary of drawing parallels with the 2018 team.

“I think we have to avoid making too many comparisons,” Varane told a news conference on Sunday. “This is another time. The difficulty of a World Cup is that the players are different, they are in different shape. Four years in soccer is an eternity.”

Varane said constant factors on the French team were their humility, serious work ethic and raw talent.

“We have to continue working with the same values that have contributed to our success in recent years,” he said.

Also Read
Canada scores first-ever FIFA World Cup goal with Alphonso Davies header, vs Croatia in Qatar 2022

France, the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006, play Tunisia in their last Group D match on Wednesday and are expected to use their substitutes to rest their star players ahead of the knockout stage.

Tunisia, who drew against Denmark and lost to Australia, should be regarded as serious opponents, Varane said.

“We have seen that it is a team capable of hurting us on the counter-attack in space, who presses with lots of energy,” he said. “The Tunisians will fight for a victory and it will be up to us to counter them.”

In the last 16, France will face one of the teams from Group C -- Poland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Argentina.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us