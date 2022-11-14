News

Ghana FIFA World Cup Squad: New-recruits Williams, Lamptey headlines 26-man team

The Blackstars are slotted in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.

Team Sportstar
14 November, 2022 17:35 IST
Ghana’s Inaki Williams in action with Nicaragua’s Marvin David Fletes and Cristiam Gutierrez during an international friendly.

Ghana’s Inaki Williams in action with Nicaragua’s Marvin David Fletes and Cristiam Gutierrez during an international friendly. | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA

Ghana announced its squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup, with new recruits Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey headlining the 26-man team.

Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24.

Kamal Sowah’s form for Club Brugge in the Champions League has won him a surprise World Cup call-up from coach Otto Addo.

Sowah has impressed as the Belgian club reached the last 16 of the Champions League after it knocked out Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Ghana has been forced to name three inexperienced goalkeepers after its first two choices – Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori – were both injured in club action.

Andre Ayew, who was part of the team in South Africa in 2010, will captain the side. In that edition, Ghana became the third team to reach the last eight of a World Cup.

FULL SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS: Manaf Nurudeen, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi
DEFENDERS: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah
MIDFIELDERS: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh
FORWARDS: Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana

