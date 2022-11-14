Ghana announced its squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup, with new recruits Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey headlining the 26-man team.

The Blackstars are slotted in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2022: Williams brothers in Qatar WC with different teams

Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24.

Kamal Sowah’s form for Club Brugge in the Champions League has won him a surprise World Cup call-up from coach Otto Addo.

Sowah has impressed as the Belgian club reached the last 16 of the Champions League after it knocked out Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Ghana has been forced to name three inexperienced goalkeepers after its first two choices – Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori – were both injured in club action.

Andre Ayew, who was part of the team in South Africa in 2010, will captain the side. In that edition, Ghana became the third team to reach the last eight of a World Cup.