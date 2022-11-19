FIFA World Cup: Which teams are expected to qualify from Group G?

FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams battle it out for the trophy over 64 games beginning November 20 in Qatar.

The teams for football’s biggest tournament have been drawn into eight groups of four teams each and the top two teams from each group will make the cut for the round of 16 or the pre-quarterfinals.

In Group G, Brazil is the overwhelming favourite to not just make it into the knockouts., but also to top it.

Which teams are there in Group G?

Group G consists of Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Who is expected to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group F?

Brazil, the favourites of the group, is likely to be accompanied either by Serbia or Switzerland, with the former looking more likely due to the presence of some in-form players like Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Five-time champion Brazil comes into the World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the title on December 18.

The South American giant boasts of a squad packed with talent, and is led by an experienced head coach in Tite. In the past, Brazil has relied heavily on Neymar, to mixed results.

This time Neymar can count Vinicius Junior to provide world-­class support in attack. Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus are also available in the event Brazil needs reinforcements up front.

Tite’s men look poised to improve on its showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where the side lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

SERBIA

As an independent nation, Serbia has competed in the World Cup twice (2010 and 2018). On both occasions, the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Serbia counts on attacking prowess, in the form of Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Luka Jovic, to correct a poor World Cup record.

High expectations are placed on Dusan Vlahovic, who did well in Serbia’s qualifying campaign and is among the best young players in Europe.

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland’s hopes in this World Cup will be heavily pinned on captain Granit Xhaka and vice­captain Xherdan Shaqiri.

Murat Yakin has built a reputation as an attack­minded manager, in contrast to his conservative predecessor Vladimir Petkovic and succeeded in reaching the round of 16 in the previous World Cup and the quarterfinals of EURO 2020.

At the back, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer has been a rock and has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga.

CAMEROON - POTENTIAL DARK HORSE?

Cameroon, despite being considered the least likely to make it out of the group, has the firepower to pull off an upset or two and make its way into the knockouts.

Andre­Frank Zambo Anguissa has been on form for Napoli this season, while Eric Maxim Choupo-­Moting and Vincent Aboubakar forms a decent attacking front for Cameroon.

Aboubakar finished as the top goal­scorer in the recent Africa Cup of Nations. The inclusion of Bryan Mbeumo — one of the several players with dual nationalities in the team — and the ending of Nicolas Nkoulou’S self­-imposed five ­year exile from the national squad has bolstered the Indomitable Lions ahead of the tournament.