News

Watch: Messi scores left-footed stunner vs Australia as Argentina reaches quarterfinals  

Messi cut through Australia’s defence to put Argentina ahead, placing the ball to the right of goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 11:37 IST
04 December, 2022 11:37 IST
Lionel Messi dribbles past Australia’s Kye Rowles during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, on December 3, 2022.

Lionel Messi dribbles past Australia’s Kye Rowles during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, on December 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Messi cut through Australia’s defence to put Argentina ahead, placing the ball to the right of goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Lionel Messi played his 1,000th match against Australia, and he made the moment count by scoring Argentina’s first goal in a 2-1 win over the Aussies on Saturday.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 35th minute. In his first attempt, Australia defender Harry Souttar managed to block the shot, but Nicolas Otamendi grabbed the ball and set up Messi in the area. The PSG star cut through Australia’s defence to put Argentina ahead, placing the ball to the right of Mat Ryan.

This was Messi’s third goal in the tournament, getting him past Argentine legend Diego Maradona in World Cup goals. Messi has scored in every World Cup match, except in the game against Poland, where he missed a penalty.

Julian Alvarez scored the other in the 57th minute after some calamitous Australian defending, before Enzo Fernandez’s 77th-minute own goal set up an unexpectedly nervy finale.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us