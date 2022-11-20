The Qatar World Cup gets underway on November 20, with the opening match being played between host country Qatar and Ecuador.

Firstly, there are eight groups of four nations each, and the top two teams will advance to the round of 16.

There will be no break between the group matches and the knockout matches.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 happening?

The World Cup is being held in Qatar. It is the first time a Middle Eastern country is hosting a World Cup.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 start?

The tournament will begin on November 20. Also, the first match features Qatar and Ecuador.

How many teams are there in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The event has 32 nations participating. There will be 64 matches in 29 days.

Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in UAE?

Viewers can watch the FIFA World Cup matches live on beIN Sports.