News

Van Gaal chalks out plan to stop Messi when Netherlands faces Argentina in quarterfinals

The Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said the Argentine superstar does not engage in play much when the opponent takes control of the ball.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 12:08 IST
07 December, 2022 12:08 IST
The Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and Argentina player Lionel Messi

The Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and Argentina player Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: REUTERS & Getty Images

The Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said the Argentine superstar does not engage in play much when the opponent takes control of the ball.

Argentina will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 10. With Lionel Messi in terrific form, there is already hope that Argentina will overcome the Dutch challenge and seal its place in the semifinals.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: Argentina’s quiet man Alvarez can hurt Dutch, says Ake

But days before the high-octane clash, the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said he found a flaw in Messi’s armoury. He said the Argentine superstar does not engage in play much when the opponent takes control of the ball.

“Messi is the most dangerous creative player, he is able to create a lot and to score goals himself,” said the 71-year-old coach, adding, “But when they lose the ball, and the opponent has possession, he does not participate much, and this gives us chances [to exploit].”

Van Gaal is also keeping an eye on another South American giant, Brazil, which could be his team’s next opponent, if the Netherlands beats Argentina.

Also Read | Messi: Happy with Argentina victory, taking another step

“Brazil play the same football as us: counter football, starting from a compact defence,” the former Manchester United coach said.

Addressing a question about criticism directed at his team for not playing not-so-impressive football in the Qatar World Cup, Van Gaal said, “Even if my friends in the [Dutch] media say it is sparkling football while we do the same!.”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us