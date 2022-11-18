FIFA World Cup 2022: Figo expects Ronaldo to ‘set the grass on fire’ with Portugal

Former Portugal skipper Luis Figo picked France, Brazil, Germany, England, Argentina, Spain and Belgium as his favourites to lift the World Cup title in Qatar.

Apart from Eusebio, Luis Figo is the only Portugal captain under whom the country reached the semifinals of the World Cup. Despite its rich history, Portugal is yet to win the coveted title.

But that can change this time, according to Figo, who believes that his country has the capability to go the distance.

“We have a good squad...above all, we have Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be eager to make his last World Cup a memorable one,” Figo said.

Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal team, will be playing his final World Cup in Qatar in all probability. Ronaldo has not enjoyed the best form for Manchester United this season, but Figo is not bothered about that.

“He will be leading Portugal in his last World Cup, and I am sure, he will do everything to bring us glory. He loves these challenges and will be ready to set the grass on fire.”

Portugal has been paired with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea in Group H. While Portugal is the favourite team to finish as the group topper, Figo said it is important that the team does not get complacent. Uruguay knocked out Portugal from the 2018 World Cup in the Round of 16, while South Korea and Ghana can be difficult opponents on their day. In fact, Figo believes that a tough group will help Portugal maintain focus from the beginning.

A supercomputer has predicted that Argentina and Portugal will play in the World Cup final. If the prediction comes true, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other on football’s grandest stage.

“If that happens, the football world will clearly be divided again…both of them deserve a great farewell. With the help of their teammates, they can fulfil their own as well as their country’s dreams,” Figo said.