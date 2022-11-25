Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: Lineups out; Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Netherlands vs Senegal Group A FIFA World Cup game at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Catch the live commentary from the Netherlands vs Ecuador match.

21:00 - Ecuador Recent Form

Beat Qatar 2-0

Drew 0-0 with Egypt

Drew 0-0 with Japan

Drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia

Beat Cape Verde 1-0

20:48 - Netherlands Recent Form

Beat Senegal 2-0

Beat Belgium 1-0

Beat Poland 2-0

Beat Wales 3-2

Drew 2-2 with Poland

20:40 - Head to Head Record

Played: 2 | Netherlands: 1 | Ecuador: 0 | Draw: 1

20:34 - The Ecuador starting XI is also out!

20:32 - Here is how the Netherlands will line up against Ecuador:

PREVIEW

Ecuador or the Netherlands will take a huge step towards the second round of the World Cup if either can force a victory in Friday’s Group A clash at the Khalifa International Stadium after both sides won their openers in Qatar.

But while Ecuador has set its target of advancing to the round of 16, as it did in Germany in 2006, the Dutch will be looking for a vastly improved performance to back up coach Louis van Gaal’s assertion that they can go on and win the World Cup.

The Netherlands was far from its efficient best in beating African champion Senegal 2-0 in its opening group game on Monday.

Van Gaal was pleased with the three points, and vindication of his surprise decision to hand goalkeeper Andries Noppert an international debut, but did criticise the manner of the victory, as did captain Virgil van Dijk.

“We won but we also know that we can and must do better,” the skipper said.

“Going forward we sometimes tried to force things, and we too often left ourselves exposed to Senegal’s counter-attacks. That is an area in which we will need to improve because it is an art that our next opponents, Ecuador, are very good at.

“But I am optimistic because I feel we are going to get better,” Van Dijk added.

Ecuador is confident that Enner Valencia, who got both goals in the 2-0 win over host Qatar on Sunday, will be fit to play despite some concerns over a knee sprain.

Goalkeeper Hernan Galindez said Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina on Tuesday proved no team was unbeatable.

“I think that Argentina’s defeat will not be the last surprise of this World Cup,” he added.

“Despite the victory of the Netherlands, they were evenly matched against Senegal. There are certainly ways to hurt the Netherlands.

“It will be a tough match, but I expect the Netherlands to approach us with respect,” added the 35-year-old.

The Dutch will likely give Memphis Depay the start after he came off the bench against Senegal for his first match in two months after struggling with a hamstring injury.

-Reuters

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Netherlands vs Ecuador World Cup match kick-off?

Netherlands vs Ecuador match will kick off at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will the Netherlands vs Ecuador World Cup match kick-off?

Netherlands vs Ecuador match will kick-off at 9:30PM IST on November 25, 2022.

Where can you watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador match in India?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador World Cup match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro