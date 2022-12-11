Neymar ‘psychologically destroyed’ after Brazil’s World Cup elimination

Neymar said he was “psychologically destroyed” after Brazil’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022. Five-time champion Brazil lost in a penalty shootout to Croatia. Neymar said it hurt more than any other loss in his career.

The 30-year-old equalled Pele’s record haul of 77 goals for the Selecao in Friday’s match that finished 1-1 after extra time.

“I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralysed for ten minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop,” Neymar said in an Instagram message.

“It is going to hurt for a very long time, unfortunately,” he added.

Neymar, who reportedly said it was his last match for Brazil immediately after the defeat, later denied reports. He said, “It is too early to say that. I have no clear ideas yet — I cannot guarantee anything”, Neymar told ge.globo.

Brazil, which won the millennium’s first World Cup in 2002, made its fourth quarterfinal exit from the World Cup. In the 2014 home World Cup, it lost in the semifinal when eventual champion Germany crushed it 7-1.

(With AFP inputs)