16 November, 2022 05:26 IST
France’s national football team forward Christopher Nkunku (R) reacts after being injured during a training session at the team’s training camp in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, south of Paris, on November 15, 2022, five days ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP/BERTRAND GUAY

 France forward Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation (FFF) said.

The RB Leipzig forward left Wednesday’s training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team mate Eduardo Camavinga.

“The X-ray examinations carried out in the evening, unfortunately, revealed that it was a sprain,” the FFF said in a statement.

The French federation added that the player’s replacement would be announced once the medical file sent to FIFA has been validated.

France will also be without injured defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

