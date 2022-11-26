FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 6: Netherlands lead table after draw with Ecuador

Cody Gakpo scored again at the World Cup, but the Netherlands missed the chance to secure a place in the last 16 on Friday as it was held to a 1-1 draw by a battling Ecuador, a result which eliminated host nation Qatar.
Gakpo, the gangly PSV Eindhoven forward who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, put the Netherlands in front with a superb strike in the sixth minute at the Khalifa International Stadium. But the joy was shortlived.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Qatar (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0