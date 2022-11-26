News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 6: Netherlands lead table after draw with Ecuador

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: The Netherlands and Ecuador played out a draw to top the group, while Senegal beat Qatar to occupy the third position. 

Team Sportstar
26 November, 2022 09:22 IST
The Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and his teammates acknowledge the supporters at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match against Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022.

The Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and his teammates acknowledge the supporters at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match against Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022.

Cody Gakpo scored again at the World Cup, but the Netherlands missed the chance to secure a place in the last 16 on Friday as it was held to a 1-1 draw by a battling Ecuador, a result which eliminated host nation Qatar.

Gakpo, the gangly PSV Eindhoven forward who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, put the Netherlands in front with a superb strike in the sixth minute at the Khalifa International Stadium. But the joy was shortlived.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar (E)200215-40

