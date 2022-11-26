FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 6: Netherlands lead table after draw with Ecuador

Cody Gakpo scored again at the World Cup, but the Netherlands missed the chance to secure a place in the last 16 on Friday as it was held to a 1-1 draw by a battling Ecuador, a result which eliminated host nation Qatar.

Gakpo, the gangly PSV Eindhoven forward who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, put the Netherlands in front with a superb strike in the sixth minute at the Khalifa International Stadium. But the joy was shortlived.

Group A standings: