FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 10: The Netherlands tops group, Senegal advances to Last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: The Netherlands topped Group A after beating Qatar, while the second-placed team Senegal trounced Ecuador to book its Last 16 place.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 08:13 IST
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong celebrates his goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A football match against host Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha, on November 29, 2022. 

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong celebrates his goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A football match against host Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha, on November 29, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

The Netherlands beat host Qatar 2-0 in its final Group A match on Tuesday and advanced to the Last 16 by finishing first in the group. Qatar, already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at the World Cup.

In the second Group A game, Senegal, the second-placed team, advanced into the knockouts for the second time in its history after Kalidou Koulibaly scored the clincher in Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador, who finished third and was knocked out of the World Cup.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands (Q)32105147
2Senegal (Q)32015416
3Ecuador (E)31114314
4Qatar (E)300317-60

