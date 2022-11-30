FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 10: The Netherlands tops group, Senegal advances to Last 16

The Netherlands beat host Qatar 2-0 in its final Group A match on Tuesday and advanced to the Last 16 by finishing first in the group. Qatar, already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at the World Cup.

In the second Group A game, Senegal, the second-placed team, advanced into the knockouts for the second time in its history after Kalidou Koulibaly scored the clincher in Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador, who finished third and was knocked out of the World Cup.

Group A standings: