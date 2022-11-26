FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 6: England remains at top, Iran keeps Last 16 hope alive 

Iran scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 on Friday and breathe new life into a FIFA World Cup campaign overshadowed by mass anti-government protests at home.

The win helped Iran rise to the second position in Group B.

England, meanwhile, was jeered by its fans after it failed to beat the USA. England and the USA played out a goalless draw.

England topped the group.

Group B standings: