FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 6: England remains at top, Iran keeps Last 16 hope alive 

Iran scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 on Friday and breathe new life into a FIFA World Cup campaign overshadowed by mass anti-government protests at home.
The win helped Iran rise to the second position in Group B.
Also Read | FIFA WC 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 6: Netherlands lead table after draw with Ecuador
England, meanwhile, was jeered by its fans after it failed to beat the USA. England and the USA played out a goalless draw.
England topped the group.
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1