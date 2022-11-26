News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 6: England remains at top, Iran keeps Last 16 hope alive 

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Iran kept its last 16 hope alive with a win over Wales, while England remained at the top after a draw against the USA. 

Team Sportstar
26 November, 2022 09:38 IST
Iran player Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Mehdi Torabi celebrate after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Iran scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 on Friday and breathe new life into a FIFA World Cup campaign overshadowed by mass anti-government protests at home.

The win helped Iran rise to the second position in Group B.

England, meanwhile, was jeered by its fans after it failed to beat the USA. England and the USA played out a goalless draw.

England topped the group.

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

