FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group C standings after Matchday 3: Saudi Arabia leads table, Argentina languishes at the bottom

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 09:13 IST
Saudi Arabia striker Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on November 22, 2022. 

Saudi Arabia striker Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on November 22, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history on Tuesday by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 but France launched its title defence in style.

Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty as Mexico and Poland settled for a 0-0 draw.

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

