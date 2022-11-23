FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group C standings after Matchday 3: Saudi Arabia leads table, Argentina languishes at the bottom

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history on Tuesday by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 but France launched its title defence in style.
Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty as Mexico and Poland settled for a 0-0 draw.
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0