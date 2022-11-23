FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group D standings after Matchday 3: France beats Australia to top group 

Olivier Giroud scored twice as the FIFA World Cup holder France came from behind to thump Australia 4-1 in their campaign opener in Qatar on Tuesday.
Veteran striker Giroud drew level with Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51 goals for France while Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe also scored, after Australia took a surprise ninth-minute lead through Craig Goodwin.
With this win, France topped Group D, while Tunisia, which held Denmark to a goalless draw, is second on the table.
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0