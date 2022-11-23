News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group D standings after Matchday 3: France beats Australia to top group 

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Defending champion France won its opening game of the Qatar WC to take home all three points.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 08:40 IST
France striker Olivier Giroud celebrates with Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez after scoring his team’s fourth goal against Australia in a FIFA World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar, on November 22, 2022.

France striker Olivier Giroud celebrates with Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez after scoring his team’s fourth goal against Australia in a FIFA World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar, on November 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olivier Giroud scored twice as the FIFA World Cup holder France came from behind to thump Australia 4-1 in their campaign opener in Qatar on Tuesday.

Veteran striker Giroud drew level with Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51 goals for France while Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe also scored, after Australia took a surprise ninth-minute lead through Craig Goodwin.

GROUP C POINTS TABLE

With this win, France topped Group D, while Tunisia, which held Denmark to a goalless draw, is second on the table.

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

