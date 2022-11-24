FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings after Spain vs Costa Rica

Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday after the four-times champion had looked to be cruising to victory via an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but paid a fatal price for missing chances.
In the other match in Group E, Spain built its triumph on an incessant passing game that left the rival chasing shadows, and its record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica suggests it is back to its best, with added scoring menace to boot.
Here’s how things stand in Group E at the moment.
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0