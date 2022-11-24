News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings after Spain vs Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings: Here’s how the four teams are place after Spain’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
24 November, 2022 08:17 IST
Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates after scoring his team’s seventh goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium.

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates after scoring his team’s seventh goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday after the four-times champion had looked to be cruising to victory via an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but paid a fatal price for missing chances.

GROUP E POINTS TABLE

In the other match in Group E, Spain built its triumph on an incessant passing game that left the rival chasing shadows, and its record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica suggests it is back to its best, with added scoring menace to boot.

Here’s how things stand in Group E at the moment.

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain110070+73
2Japan110021+13
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

