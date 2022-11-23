News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group F standings after Morocco vs Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F points table: Croatia and Morocco plays out goalless draw in opening Group F match.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 17:28 IST
Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia controls the ball against Selim Amallah and Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia controls the ball against Selim Amallah and Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Morocco and Croatia played out a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F fixture of the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Both teams stand at a point each after the goalless draw.

The next Group F fixture of the day will be played between Belgium and Canada at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, November 24, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Belgium00000000
4Canada00000000

