FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group F standings after Morocco vs Croatia

Morocco and Croatia played out a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F fixture of the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Both teams stand at a point each after the goalless draw.
The next Group F fixture of the day will be played between Belgium and Canada at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, November 24, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0