FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 9: Brazil remains on top, Switzerland occupies second place

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: With a 1-0 win over Switzerland, Brazil topped Group G, while Cameroon occupied third place after a 3-3 draw against Serbia.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 09:15 IST
Casemiro scores for Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match against Switzerland, at The Stadium 974 in Qatar on November 28, 2022.

Casemiro scores for Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match against Switzerland, at The Stadium 974 in Qatar on November 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G.

Earlier, substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.

The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.

But the result suited neither side.

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

