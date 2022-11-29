FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 9: Brazil remains on top, Switzerland occupies second place

Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup.
Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Earlier, substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.
He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.
The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.
But the result suited neither side.
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1