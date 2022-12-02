FIFA World Cup points table LIVE Group H: Portugal, Uruguay placed one-two; Ghana, South Korea in mix for Round of 16

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final leg of matches, with teams vying for a berth in the Round of 16 stage. Only two more spots remain to be filled for the pre-quarterfinals.

In Group H, Portugal has already booked its place and will face South Korea. Uruguay and Ghana will have a rematch of the 2010 quarterfinals for the last place from Group H.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands (Q) 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 2 Senegal (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 3 Ecuador (E) 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 4 Qatar (E) 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England (Q) 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 USA (Q) 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 3 Iran (E) 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 4 Wales (E) 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Argentina (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6 2 Poland (Q) 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 3 Mexico (E) 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 4 Saudi Arabia (E) 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France (Q) 3 2 0 1 6 3 3 6 2 Australia (Q) 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6 3 Tunisia (E) 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 4 Denmark (E) 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 1

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Japan (Q) 3 2 0 1 4 4 1 6 2 Spain (Q) 3 1 1 1 9 3 7 4 3 Germany (E) 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4 4 Costa Rica (E) 3 1 0 2 3 11 -8 3

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Morocco (Q) 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7 1 Croatia (Q) 3 1 2 0 4 1 3 5 3 Belgium (E) 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1 4 4 Canada (E) 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Group H standings: