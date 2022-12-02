News

FIFA World Cup points table LIVE Group H: Portugal, Uruguay placed one-two; Ghana, South Korea in mix for Round of 16

Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea are vying for the second spot from Group H and qualify for the knockouts.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 20:31 IST
The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final leg of matches, with teams vying for a berth in the Round of 16 stage. Only two more spots remain to be filled for the pre-quarterfinals.

In Group H, Portugal has already booked its place and will face South Korea. Uruguay and Ghana will have a rematch of the 2010 quarterfinals for the last place from Group H.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands (Q)32105147
2Senegal (Q)32015416
3Ecuador (E)31114314
4Qatar (E)300317-60

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England (Q)32109277
2USA (Q)31202115
3Iran (E)310247-33
4Wales (E)301216-51

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Argentina (Q)32015236
2Poland (Q)31112204
3Mexico (E)311123-14
4Saudi Arabia (E)310235-23

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France (Q)32016336
2Australia (Q)320134-16
3Tunisia (E)31111104
4Denmark (E)301213-21

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Japan (Q)32014416
2 Spain (Q)31119374
3Germany (E)31116514
4Costa Rica (E)3102311-83

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Morocco (Q)32104137
1Croatia (Q)31204135
3Belgium (E)311112-14
4Canada (E)300327-50

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal (Q)32106337
2Uruguay31112204
3Ghana310257-23
4South Korea302134-12

