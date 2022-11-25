Iran beat Wales 2-0 in what was a gripping FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter in Doha on Friday.
Iran moved to second in the Group B points table with three points, while Wales dropped to the bottom.
Here is how the points table looks after match number 17.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0