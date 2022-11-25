News

FIFA World Cup points table LIVE after Wales vs Iran: Iran moves to second after 2-0 win over Wales

Iran moved to second in the Group B points table with three points, while Wales dropped to the bottom.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 17:36 IST
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Roozbeh Cheshmi of IR Iran scores their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Iran beat Wales 2-0 in what was a gripping FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter in Doha on Friday.

Here is how the points table looks after match number 17.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2Iran210146-23
3USA10101101
4Wales101123-11

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium11001013
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil1100202
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10

