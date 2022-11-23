Morocco, buoyed by the Saudi Arabian giant-killing act the previous afternoon, started its Group F encounter with gusto, unperturbed by the searing sun seeping through the tent domes of the Al Bayt stadium.

The Croatians, last edition’s runners-up, naturally were left panting, less accustomed to the 27-degree heat, as Luka Modric and his olden companions found it hard to deal with the pace of the red stallions. But both teams eventually ran out of steam, settling for a goalless impasse.

Meanwhile, Japan shocked Germany with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. Spain is slated to take on Costa Rica and Belgium and Canada face off later in the day.

Here is how the points table looks on Matchday 4 thus far:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 4 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 6 2 4 3 2 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 2 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H standings: