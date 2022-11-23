News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after Germany vs Japan: JPN tops Group E after GER upset

FIFA World Cup 2022: On Matchday 4, here is how the points table looks.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 20:30 IST
Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring the first goal for his side against Germany.

Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring the first goal for his side against Germany. | Photo Credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH

Morocco, buoyed by the Saudi Arabian giant-killing act the previous afternoon, started its Group F encounter with gusto, unperturbed by the searing sun seeping through the tent domes of the Al Bayt stadium.

The Croatians, last edition’s runners-up, naturally were left panting, less accustomed to the 27-degree heat, as Luka Modric and his olden companions found it hard to deal with the pace of the red stallions. But both teams eventually ran out of steam, settling for a goalless impasse.

Meanwhile, Japan shocked Germany with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. Spain is slated to take on Costa Rica and Belgium and Canada face off later in the day.

Here is how the points table looks on Matchday 4 thus far:

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Japan11002113
2Spain00000000
3Costa Rica00000000
4Germany100112-10

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Belgium00000000
4Canada00000000

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Switzerland00000000

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Ghana00000000
2Portugal00000000
3South Korea00000000
4Uruguay00000000

