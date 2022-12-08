At FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a total of 56 matches have been played so far in which 148 goals were scored. While some of them were fairly simple, there were a few which stood out for characteristics ranging from individual brilliance to stunning team work.

Here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup at the end of Round of 16 -

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) vs Argentina - Group Stage

Two-time champion Argentina led Saudi Arabia 1-0 at half-time in its Group C opener after captain Lionel Messi successfully scored from the spot in the 10th minute.

However, after a passionate speech from coach Herve Renard, the Middle Eastern country came out all guns blazing in the second half and got the equaliser through Saleh Al-Shehri in the 48th minute.

Al-Dawsari turned the game on its head with this absolute screamer! 🎯#LetItFly with @qatarairwayspic.twitter.com/XoMPN1hnqH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

The shock for the South American nation came five minutes later when Salem Al-Dawsari, who plays for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, put the men in green ahead.

Cristian Romero headed away Al Abid’s shot but Al-Dawsari controlled the rebound. With four Argentine players in the vicinity trying to steal the ball, Al-Dawsari unleashed a right-footed curler which beat a diving Emiliano Martinez to find the top right corner.

Saudi Arabia held on to its 2-1 lead for a historic win.

Takuma Asano (Japan) vs Germany - Group Stage

A day after Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina, Japan came up with an upset win over four-time champion Germany in its first match in Group E.

Germany’s slender one-goal lead was erased by an equaliser from substitute Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute. However, Takuma Asano, another substitute, scored the winner for the Samurai Blue with a moment of brilliance eight minutes later.

The 28-year-old ran down the right wing to receive an aerial pass from Ko Itakura. Despite German defender Nico Schlotterbeck breathing down his neck, Asano kept running towards the near post before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into the back of the net from the tightest of the angles.

Richarlison (Brazil) vs Serbia - Group Stage

Five-time champion Brazil began its campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia in its Group G opener.

Both of Brazil’s goals were scored by Richarlison with the second one coming off a spectacular scissor kick in the 73rd minute.

After Vinicius Jr. put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) vs Mexico - Group Stage

After losing its Group C opener to Saudi Arabia, Argentina needed to beat Mexico to keep its Round of 16 hopes alive.

It eventually did just that by winning the contest 2-0 in which the first goal was a long-range shot from captain Lionel Messi.

Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the Mexico box and drove a grounded shot from 25 metres to beat a diving Guillermo Ochoa and find the bottom right corner in the 64th minute.

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) vs Serbia - Group Stage

If there was one goal that had the word ‘audacity’ written all over it, it was the one scored by Cameroon’s veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar in a 3-3 draw against Serbia in Group G.

With the African nation trailing 1-3, Aboubakar was brought onto the pitch in the 10th minute in second half. In the 63rd minute, he did well to receive a long, aerial pass from Jean-Charles Castelletto while beating the well-laid offside trap before chipping the ball over Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The goal, initially disallowed for offside play, was given after a VAR check as a stray Serbian foot on the far left had played Aboubakar onside.

Two minutes 32 seconds later, Aboubakar set up the equaliser for the African nation to earn a well-deserved point.

Marcus Rashford (England) vs Wales - Group Stage

England striker Marcus Rashford scored the first free-kick goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in England’s last Group B match against Wales.

The Welsh had done well to keep England quiet for the first half. However, five minutes into the second half, the Three Lions earned a set-piece opportunity from a significant distance.

Manchester United striker Rashford struck the ball perfectly to beat Wales goalkeeper Daniel Ward and find the top right corner, giving England a 1-0 lead.

Luis Chavez (Mexico) vs Saudi Arabia - Group Stage

Going into its final Group C match, Mexico had to beat Saudi Arabia while also hoping that the Argentina vs Poland result goes its way in order to reach the Round of 16.

Henry Martin scored the first goal of the tournament for El Tri two minutes into the second half. Five minutes later, Luis Chavez came up with a wonder strike to make it 2-0.

Chavez’s left-footed free-kick from 30 yards curled viciously to beat Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais and find the top right corner.

Kylian Mbappe (France) vs Poland - Round of 16

An all-round show from Kylian Mbappe led France to a 3-1 win over Poland in the Round of 16 match.

However, the third goal for Les Bleus, scored by Mbappe himself, was as elegant a goal can be.

Mbappe passed the ball to Marcus Thuram on the left in the midfield before slowly making his way into the Polish box.

Thuram, after waiting for the right time, passed the ball back to Mbappe who got away from his marker before hitting a right-footed curling shot to find the top right corner.

Richarlison (Brazil) vs South Korea - Round of 16

After scoring via an outrageous scissor kick in the group stage, Richarlison had the spotlight back on him when he put the ball in the back of the net against South Korea in the Round of 16.

Is this 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 of the World Cup so far?!@richarlison97 at it again for Brazil! 💫pic.twitter.com/WIzmqixG0X — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 5, 2022

In the 29th minute, Richarlison juggled the ball on his head before playing a pass to Marquinhos at the edge of the box and made a surging run into the area.

Marquinhos squared it to Thiago Silva, who in turn found Richarlison’s run and the striker set himself up with a touch before slotting it into the bottom corner.

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) vs Switzerland - Round of 16

Young Goncalo Ramos was picked ahead of veteran Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland and the 21-year-old justified coach Fernando Santos’ decision in the best possible way - by scoring a hat-trick.

Before this game, Ramos had played just 33 minutes across three previous appearances for the national side.

However, 17 minutes into his first World Cup start, Ramos opened his account. Raphael Guerreiro’s throw-in found Joao Felix on the edge of the Swiss box who put Ramos through.

The Benfica forward quickly swivelled past Fabian Schaer and launched a left-footed strike into the roof of the net past a stunned Yann Sommer from a very tight angle.