News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Darwin Nunez says Uruguay will put up a strong fight

The Liverpool striker said he was looking forward to his first World Cup with dreams of lifting the trophy.

Reuters
16 November, 2022 23:29 IST
16 November, 2022 23:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Colombia in South American qualifiers at Estadio Metropolitano R. Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 13, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Colombia in South American qualifiers at Estadio Metropolitano R. Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 13, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Liverpool striker said he was looking forward to his first World Cup with dreams of lifting the trophy.

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez said his team was not favourites to win the World Cup but they will put up a valiant fight when the tournament begins in Qatar on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a training session in Abu Dhabi before their tournament opener against South Korea on November 24, the Liverpool striker said he was looking forward to his first World Cup with dreams of lifting the trophy.

“We come here and we know that we’re not favourites, but we’re going to fight,” Nunez said. “Four years ago I watched the tournament on TV and now I’m here with all the beasts. This has only just begun.

Also Read
Uruguay sweating on Cavani’s injury ahead of World Cup

“The first game is the first objective and South Korea is a strong team, they’re in the World Cup for a reason... everyone is strong, but so are we. We want to go far, our goal is to win the World Cup.”

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso had his full squad of 26 players at the session in Abu Dhabi, where the team will remain until Saturday when they travel to Qatar.

After their campaign opener, Uruguay takes on Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us