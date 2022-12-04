The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kick-started with the host taking on Ecuador in a Group A fixture on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Two weeks of footballing action later, all group stage matches are done. Half of the teams, in the race to become World Champion, have now gone home.

There is no gap between the group stage matches and knockouts, with the first match of the round of 16 having started on December 3.

Here are all the matches, results and goalscorers of the Round of 16 matches -