News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of Round of 16 results updated till Argentina vs Australia, matches, scores, goalscorers

FIFA World Cup: Sportstar presents the full list of Round of 16 matches, results, full-time scorelines, and goalscorers from Qatar 2022.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 01:59 IST
04 December, 2022 01:59 IST
Lionel Messi reacts at half-time of Argentina vs Australia.

Lionel Messi reacts at half-time of Argentina vs Australia. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

FIFA World Cup: Sportstar presents the full list of Round of 16 matches, results, full-time scorelines, and goalscorers from Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kick-started with the host taking on Ecuador in a Group A fixture on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Two weeks of footballing action later, all group stage matches are done. Half of the teams, in the race to become World Champion, have now gone home.

There is no gap between the group stage matches and knockouts, with the first match of the round of 16 having started on December 3.

Here are all the matches, results and goalscorers of the Round of 16 matches -

Match No.Round of 16 fixtures and resultsGoalscorersDate (as per IST)
1Netherlands 3-1 USANetherlands - Memphis Depay (10'), Daley Blind (45+1'), Denzel Dumfries (81'); USA - Haji Wright (76')November 3
2Argentina 2-1 AustraliaArgentina - Lionel Messi (35'), Julian Alvarez (57'); Australia - Enzo Fernandez (OG 77')November 4

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us