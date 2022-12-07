The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal stage kicks off on Friday, December 9, with Brazil taking on Croatia in the first match.

The action-packed last-eight stage will also see the Selecao Canarinho’s South American neighbour Argentina - led by superstar Lionel Messi - take on the Netherlands on the very first matchday.

Old rivals England and France face each other on the second day. Morocco, fourth African team ever to make the QF, will lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The four winners will progress to the semifinals, starting December 14.

Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals? Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal, England and France.

Date Fixtures Time Venue December 9 Croatia vs Brazil 8:30PM Education City Stadium December 10 Netherlands vs Argentina 12:30AM Lusail Stadium December 10 Morocco vs Portugal 8:30PM Al Thumama Stadium December 11 England vs France 12:30AM Al Bayt Stadium

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on PTE LTD, Viacom 18, and T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.