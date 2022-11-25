News

FIFA World Cup, Group D qualification scenarios: How France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia are placed after one game each

France holds the top spot after the first set of fixtures in Group D, and will face Denmark next.

25 November, 2022 13:21 IST
France is the favourite to advance to the knockouts from Group D.

France is the favourite to advance to the knockouts from Group D. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France, led by an Olivier Giroud brace began its World Cup defence, with a 4-1 win against Australia. Despite conceding an early goal, Les Bleus dominated the match and took the three points.

READ: Group F Qualification Scenarios

In the second round of games, France faces Denmark. A win for Didier Deschamps side would see it nearly qualify for the knockouts.

For Denmark, after its goalless draw against Tunisia, winning against France is crucial to keep its hopes of qualification alive. A draw or a loss, and Denmark’s chances to advance to the Round of 16 would hang by a thread.

Tunisia would hope to pick a victory against Australia and move to four points from two games. This would make its passage to the last 16 easier before its last game against heavyweight France.

If Australia indeed loses to Tunisia, it will be the first team to pack its bags for home. A win, however, keeps it in the hunt.

Upcoming Fixtures

Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM - 26/11/2022

France vs Denmark - 12:30 AM - 27/11/2022

Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM - 30/11/2022

Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM - 30/11/2022

(All times are in IST)

Group D Points Table:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
1Tunisia10100001
2Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

