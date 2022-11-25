FIFA World Cup Group E qualification scenarios: How Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica are placed after one match each

Spain registered a massive seven-goal win and is placed comfortably at the top of Group E heading into matchday two.

Luis Enrique’s side, led by Sergio Busquets demolished Costa Rica 7-0, its biggest ever victory in World Cups. Ferran Torres scored a brace while Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler and Gavi were also on the scoresheet.

Prior to this, Germany suffered a shock loss against Japan, which dented its round-of-16 qualification to an extent that it cannout afford another loss.

Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty just after the half hour mark and Germany was well placed at the half-time. But Ritsu Doan’s 75th minute strike coupled with Takuma Asano’s individual brilliance in the 83rd minute helped Japan take an unasailable 2-1 lead.

Hansi Flick’s side suffered yet another setback after Spain’s win, making his side’s qualification even more difficult.

Germany’s progression will depend on its performance against Spain, which it faces on November 28 and will hope for a comanding win as the La Furia Roja currently holds a better goal difference and has the leway to let one slip.

Meanwhile, Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan faces a lowly Costa Rica on November 27 and this fixture will also have a ripple effect on Germany’s qualification scenario. Die Mannschaft will hope for the impossible and will root for Costa Rica to win it to keep Germany in the knockout contention.

If Japan, which plays ahead of Germany, posts a win against Costa Rica, then Germany will be pushed to a position where it has no other option other than winning against Spain to keep it in the hunt.

Group E Round 2 match timings (IST):

Japan vs Costa Rica - November 27, 3:30pm - Al Rayyan stadium

Spain vs Germany - November 28, 12:30am - Al Bayt stadium