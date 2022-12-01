News

FIFA World Cup live, December 1 updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 pm IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE, Day 12 will see four matches played across as many stadiums in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 December, 2022 12:58 IST
Croatia’s midfielder #25 Luka Susic (C) takes part in a training session at the Al Erssal training site in Doha on November 30, 2022.

Croatia’s midfielder #25 Luka Susic (C) takes part in a training session at the Al Erssal training site in Doha on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the build-up to matchday 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium, Costa Rica vs Germany and Japan vs Spain are the matches scheduled to be played today.

QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES:

Trailblazers

Meanwhile, it will be a historic night in FIFA World Cup. France’s Stephanie Frappart, Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina are the all-female referee team in Germany’s match against Costa Rica. Here’s all you need to know about them - READ

While you were asleep

Let’s get the day rolling with a recap of how the four matches panned out last night.

Australia reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 16 years after Mathew Leckie’s goal sees them beat Denmark - REPORT

Tunisia finished third in the group with four points as Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in the other group match to finish second with six points and qualify for the round of 16 - REPORT

Argentina qualified for the last 16 in impressive style against Poland - which went through on goal difference having finished level on points with Mexico - REPORT

Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978 - REPORT

 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
