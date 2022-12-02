FIFA World Cup LIVE, December 2 updates: Portugal vs South Korea at 8:30 PM IST, Uruguay, Ghana in action

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the build-up to matchday 13 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Ghana vs Uruguay, South Korea vs Portugal, Cameroon vs Brazil, and Serbia vs Switzerland are the matches scheduled to be played today.

Brazil likely to rest a few players for Ghana clash

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Juventus left back Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Paris St-Germain forward Neymar and Juventus right back Danilo picked up ankle injuries in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has given no specific timetable for their return.

Enrique senses ‘something fishy’

After Thursday’s result, Spain manager Luis Enrique said he was surprised to see Japan’s second goal not getting cancelled. Enrique also said he sensed something “was fishy” when VAR took a long time to determine the validity of the second goal.

“I have seen a photo that must have been tampered with, it cannot be that this photo is real. It has to be manipulated,” said Enrique while addressing the media - REPORT.

Revenge hanging heavily over Ghana-Uruguay clash as Group H set for thrilling finale

The last group games have very little value for Brazil and Portugal, who have already made it to the knockouts after two handsome wins in their first two games. But still, there are a few mouth-watering clashes – including Uruguay’s must-win match against Ghana, which it had so controversially eliminated in 2010.

Luis Suarez, who stopped the certain Ghanaian winner with his hand, is still there but not Asamoah Gyan, who missed the resultant penalty. Ghana is better placed with three points and a neutral goal difference, and a draw will also take it through if South Korea (1 point and -1 GD) fails to beat Portugal. A Korean win will decide the final spot based on goal difference - PREVIEW.

South Korea faces Portugal in must-win game

South Korea let its emotions pour out when it lost a five-goal thriller to Ghana this week, but it can expect no sympathy on Friday from Portugal, which is determined to clinch the top spot in its World Cup group.

South Korea must beat the 2016 European champion - as it did at the 2002 World Cup on home soil - and hope that the result of the other final Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay goes its way too.

Striker Son Heung-min was in tears after Monday’s 3-2 loss to Ghana and coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after he blew the final whistle with his team about to take a corner.

Ronaldo doubtful starter against South Korea, says coach Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability is still in question for their closing Group H match against South Korea on Friday.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain missed Wednesday’s practice and stayed at the gym to do recovery and specific exercises and, with his team already through to the knock-out stages, he could be rested against South Korea even if fit - REPORT.

Zlatko Dalic: Lucky Romelu Lukaku misses chances

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic admitted his side was fortunate that Belgium missed several chances in the goalless draw on Thursday that sent the 2018 runner-up into the FIFA World Cup knockout phase.

The Croatians hung on for the point they needed to progress from Group F behind Morocco as Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku passed up several golden opportunities to put them out late on - REPORT.

FIFA World Cup Group G qualification scenarios

FIFA World Cup Group H scenarios

Kai Havertz compares Germany’s group stage exit to ‘watching horror movie’

Germany forward Kai Havertz compared their group-stage elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 to “watching a horror movie”. Germany, for the second consecutive time, got eliminated from the group stage of a World Cup. In the 2018 Russia World Cup, too, it made a first-round exit - REPORT.

FIFA World Cup, Matches Today South Korea vs Portugal: 8:30 PM IST, Education City Stadium Ghana vs Uruguay: 8:30 PM IST, Al-Janoub Stadium Cameroon vs Brazil: 12:30 AM IST, Lusail Stadium Serbia vs Switzerland: 12:30 AM IST, Stadium 974 Where can you watch the matches in India? All matches of FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

Here’s the lowdown on a day of upsets at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Japan scored a controversial winner as it staged another extraordinary World Cup comeback to top Group E ahead of Spain and reach the last 16 - REPORT

Early goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri steered Morocco to a 2-1 win over Canada as it qualified for the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup - REPORT

Belgium has been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage as Croatia progressed at its expense with a goalless draw in Qatar - REPORT

Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup on a night of drama despite victory over Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium - REPORT