FIFA World Cup LIVE, Qatar 2022 Matchday 8 updates: Spain, Germany, Belgium in action

Lionel Messi has fascinated the Lusail Stadium crowds and his fans from across the world, putting Argentina ahead against Mexico with a goal in the 64th minute as La Albiceleste won the match 2-0 to keep their Last-16 hope alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022 - WATCH MESSI GOAL.

A Mitch Duke header gave Australia its first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hard-fought contest on Saturday that kept alive its hopes of progressing from Group D - REPORT.

With history in its sight and its accompanying riches, Saudi Arabia stepped into the Education City Stadium field with an extra spring in its step. But a missed penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari, the scorer of a Messi-esque goal in front of Messi the other afternoon, left the side disappointed after a 2-0 loss to Poland - REPORT.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to send champion France into the last 16 of the World Cup as it beat Denmark 2-1 in its Group D clash at the 974 Stadium on Saturday, making it first side to qualify for the knockout stage - REPORT.

Lionel Messi thumped in a 64th minute goal and Enzo Fernandez added another late in the game to give Argentina a 2-0 victory over battling Mexico in their World Cup Group C match on Saturday and reignite its tournament hopes - REPORT.