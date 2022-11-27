News

FIFA World Cup LIVE, Qatar 2022 Matchday 8 updates: Spain, Germany, Belgium in action

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE, Day 8 will see four matches played across as many stadiums in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 27 November, 2022 09:44 IST
Last Updated: 27 November, 2022 09:44 IST
Team Germany during a training session on the eve of the group E World Cup match between Germany and Spain in Qatar 2022.

Team Germany during a training session on the eve of the group E World Cup match between Germany and Spain in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE, Day 8 will see four matches played across as many stadiums in Qatar.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the build-up to matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Japan vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada and Spain vs Germany - were played today.

QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES: DAY 8

WATCH: Messi’s stunning goal vs Mexico in Argentina’s 2-0 win

Lionel Messi has fascinated the Lusail Stadium crowds and his fans from across the world, putting Argentina ahead against Mexico with a goal in the 64th minute as La Albiceleste won the match 2-0 to keep their Last-16 hope alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022 - WATCH MESSI GOAL.

DAY 7 RECAP

A Mitch Duke header gave Australia its first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hard-fought contest on Saturday that kept alive its hopes of progressing from Group D - REPORT.

With history in its sight and its accompanying riches, Saudi Arabia stepped into the Education City Stadium field with an extra spring in its step. But a missed penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari, the scorer of a Messi-esque goal in front of Messi the other afternoon, left the side disappointed after a 2-0 loss to Poland - REPORT

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to send champion France into the last 16 of the World Cup as it beat Denmark 2-1 in its Group D clash at the 974 Stadium on Saturday, making it first side to qualify for the knockout stage - REPORT.

Lionel Messi thumped in a 64th minute goal and Enzo Fernandez added another late in the game to give Argentina a 2-0 victory over battling Mexico in their World Cup Group C match on Saturday and reignite its tournament hopes - REPORT.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us