FIFA World Cup LIVE updates, Matchday 6: Wales vs Iran at 3.30 pm IST, England to face USA later tonight

Welcome to Sportstar’s live Day 6 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Wales vs Iran, Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador and England vs USA - will be played today.

DAY 6: QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Brazil forward Neymar suffers ankle injury vs Serbia, to undergo scan

Despite an emphatic victory in its opening World Cup game against Serbia, Brazil was left to worry about the fitness of Neymar, who was substituted with 11 minutes left to play.

Though coach Tite allayed fears of the attacker missing out the next game against Switzerland on November 28, the team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was a little less committal - REPORT.

FIFA World Cup, November 25: Which teams are playing in Qatar today? Wales vs Iran - 3:30pm - Al Rayyan Stadium Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30pm - Al Thumama Stadium Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30pm - Khalifa International Stadium England vs USA - 12:30am - Al Bayt Stadium Where can you watch the matches in India? All matches of FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

DAY 5 RECAP

As we build up to today’s fixtures, here’s a quick recap of how Day 5 panned out at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo scored the only goal against Cameroon - the country of his birth - in a hard-fought World Cup Group G opener - REPORT

Nothing could separate Uruguay and South Korea in their World Cup opener in Group H despite plenty of attacking quality on show in Qatar - REPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five FIFA World Cups as Portugal began its campaign with a thrilling victory over Ghana - REPORT

Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup - REPORT