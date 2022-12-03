FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Who will Netherlands play in the quarterfinals?

Netherlands became the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinals after it beat the United States of America 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

A goal each from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries completed a comfortable win as Louis Van Gaal’s men completed its unbeaten record in the tournament so far.

After missing on the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Netherlands qualified as the topper from Group A, in Qatar, and will play the quarterfinal on December 10.

Who will Netherlands play in the quarterfinals?

The Netherlands will play the winner of Argentina vs Australia match, the second round of 16 match tonight, set to be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Netherlands vs Australia head-to-head

The Netherlands and Australia have met four times before, and just once in a competitive fixture. That sole clash came in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when the Dutch pipped the Socceroos 3-2 at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda.

NED vs AUS H2H

⦿ June 4, 2006 - Netherlands vs Australia - 1-1 - International friendly

Netherlands vs Australia - 1-1 - International friendly ⦿ September 6, 2008 - Netherlands vs Australia - 1-2 - International friendly

Netherlands vs Australia - 1-2 - International friendly ⦿ October 10, 2009 - Australia vs Netherlands 0-0 - International friendly

- Australia vs Netherlands 0-0 - International friendly ⦿ June 18, 2014 - Australia vs Netherlands 2-3 - FIFA World Cup

Netherlands vs Argentina head-to-head

Netherlands and Argentina have played five times before in the FIFA World Cup, including the 1978 final, which saw the Albiceleste win its first World Cup trophy.

In the World Cup, the Dutch have scored seven times and conceded four goals against Argentina. It has won and drawn two games each and the only game they lost was against the Argentines.

⦿ 26 May 1974 – Netherlands v Argentina – 4-1 – International Friendly

Netherlands v Argentina – 4-1 – International Friendly ⦿ 26 Jun 1974 – Argentina v Netherlands – 0-4 – FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Netherlands – 0-4 – FIFA World Cup ⦿ 25 Jun 1978 – Argentina v Netherlands – 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Netherlands – 3-1 – FIFA World Cup ⦿ 22 May 1979 – Argentina v Netherlands – 0-0 – FIFA Celebration

Argentina v Netherlands – 0-0 – FIFA Celebration ⦿ 04 Jul 1998 – Netherlands v Argentina – 2-1 – FIFA World Cup

Netherlands v Argentina – 2-1 – FIFA World Cup ⦿ 31 Mar 1999 – Netherlands v Argentina – 1-1 – International Friendly

Netherlands v Argentina – 1-1 – International Friendly ⦿ 12 Feb 2003 – Netherlands v Argentina – 1-0 – International Friendly

Netherlands v Argentina – 1-0 – International Friendly ⦿ 21 Jun 2006 – Netherlands v Argentina – 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Netherlands v Argentina – 0-0 – FIFA World Cup ⦿ 09 Jul 2014 – Argentina v Netherlands – 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

