FIFA World Cup: Qatar becomes first host nation to lose opening game, against Ecuador

Qatar became the first host nation to lose its opening game of a World Cup after it fell to a ___ defeat at the hands of Ecuador at the Al Bayt stadium on Sunday.

Of the 22 previous host nations, 16 of them secured in winning their first game, while six had to resign for a draw.

Qatar’s defeat was ensured in the first half when Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia scored a brace, with the first goal coming from the spot.

This was after Valencia was denied, momentarily, the first goal of the tournament after a delayed and potentially contentious offside call.

Qatar also became the third nation to host the tournament on its World Cup debut, after Uruguay in 1930 and Italy in 1934.