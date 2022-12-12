FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi upset Ronaldo exit and Kane penalty miss - Top moments from Qatar 2022 quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the Qatar World Cup concluded on Friday with Harry Kane’s penalty miss sending France through to the last four, keeping the title defence hopes alive for Les Bleus.

Didier Deschamps’ side joined Croatia, Argentina and Morocco in the semifinals of the tournament.

Played over two days, the four quarterfinals were action packed with plenty of drama and thrill.

Croatia and Argentina made their way to after the nerve-wrecking roulette of the penalty shootout. Neymar equalled Pele’s goal record. Morocco became the first African team to make it to the last four stage of the FIFA World Cup while Cristiano Ronaldo exited the tournament in tears.

Here are some of the top moments from the second knockout round of the Qatar World Cup.

Livakovic rescues Croatia

Dominik Livakovic stood tall in Croatia’s penalty shootout win against Japan in the Round of 16. The six foot two custodian saved three penalties to deny the Asian team an entry into the quarterfinals.

Livakovic repeated his exploits against Brazil in the quarterfinal. Only this time, it started much before the penalty shootout. The Croat made nine saves in regulation time to force extra-time. These saves included one-on-one chances against Neymar and Lucas Paqueta.

In the shootout, the custodian denied Rodrygo which proved vital in Croatia sealing the win.

Neymar tries to score in front of Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. | Photo Credit: AP

Neymar’s record equalling goal

Brazil took long to figure out a way past Livakovic. The Croatia keeper just did not relent. It needed a bit of magic, a bit of Jogo Bonito, to crack the opposition backline. And it happened in extra-time.

With eight players stationed inside its penalty area, Croatia made sure the Samba Boys were denied any space work their flair. Yet Neymar, combined with Rodrygo and Paqueta, made one-touch, one-two moves and stepped inside the penalty area.

He fought off the tackle from behind, dummied past an onrushing Livakovic, and fired the ball into the net.

The goal put Neymar level with Pele at the top of highest scoring Brazilians. Croatia equalised minutes later and eventually won the shootout but Neymar’s goal was a sight to behold.

Marquinhos penalty miss

Brazil landed in Qatar as title contenders. Packed with star names, the South American side brought intimidation along. Despite a subdued group phase, Brazil swept away South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16. All seemed well for Tite’s side until it did not.

Croatia was adamant on making Brazil’s day tough. After forcing extra-time, Bruno Petkovic levelled in 117th minute to ensure the quarterfinal will go right down to the wire.

Even then, Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s penalty and ensured his side remained ahead. The onus was now on Marquinhos, the seasoned war dog to keep his team in the hunt. The centre-back carries a collected head on his shoulders. He has even donned the armband for his country. He is just the player you’d want in such a situation.

Then the unthinkable happened. Marquinhos, in an attempt to place the ball into the corner, angled it slightly wider and struck the post. Brazil players were reduced to tears. Croatia advanced to a second straight World Cup semifinal.

Messi nutmegs Ake

Fans and experts have since long given up on superlatives for Messi. He has remained one step ahead of them. He provided another such moment in Argentina’s quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

With the game stuck in deadlock in the 35th minute, Messi received the ball in the final third. Ake was tasked to mark him and continued to track from a yard length as Messi dribbled forward. Then like always, using his wizard-like peripheral vision, Messi threaded a pass in Nahuel Molina’s path.

The ball went between Ake’s feet, wrong-footed Virgil Van Dijk as Molina slipped between him and Daley Blind. He beat Andries Noppert to give the lead to Argentina.

Van Dijk confronts Parades

Virgil Van Dijk protests to Leandro Paredes after kicking the ball toward Netherlands bench. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tempers flared in the quarterfinal clash between Netherlands and Argentina. In the 88th minute of the game, Netherlands trailed 2-1 when Nathaniel Ake and Leandro Parades were fighting for a loose ball.

The Argentine player slid in to take the ball, and in the process fouled the Dutch player. With Ake down on the ground, Parades got back up in a flash and smashed the ball towards the Dutch dugout.

This incited the entire Oranje bench to charge towards Parades. Virgil Van Dijk came charging down from defence and pushed Parades onto the ground.

The incident led to Van Dijk, Parades and Steven Berghuis being warned by the referee Mateu Lahoz in the 89th minute.

Messi has words for Van Gaal

Netherlands pared the score 2-2 with an outrageous set piece routine in the dying seconds of stoppage time. Argentina felt hard done as it felt the excess injury time had been added to the game, allowing the opponent to claw back.

The game had already been feisty and got worse from thereon. Right until the penalties, players were involved in arguments and spats. Denzel Dumfries was sent off for one such incident.

After Argentina won the game, Messi went up to the Dutch bench and exchanged words with manager Louis Van Gaal and his assistant Edgar Davids.

In his post match interview, Messi said that the Dutch coach and players had disrespected him before and during the game.

Messi was even upset with some of the refereeing decisions and had strong words for Mateu Lahoz, the man in charge of the game.

Lionel Messi with Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and assistant coach Edgar Davids after the penalty shootout as Argentina progress to the semi finals and Netherlands are eliminated from the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some love for Pepe

Morocco pulled off a historic 1-0 win over Portugal to become the first African team to make the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions went ahead via Youssef En-Nesyri’s header in the 42nd minute and had to defend diligently to seal their passage to the last four.

On one such occasion, Pepe met a cross from the left flank and missed the goal by the barest of margins. Delighted with his side’s lead still intact, Jawad el Yamiq gave a quick peck on the back of Pepe’s head - sarcastically thanking the Portuguese for missing the header.

Jawad El Yamiq (R) kisses the head of Portugal’s Pepe after he missed the header. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ronaldo’s heartbreaking exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tryst with the World Cup came to a heartbreaking end with the defeat to Morocco.

Portugal’s greatest forward started the knockout games from the bench and had limited impact after being brought on to the pitch. He ended his World Cup campaign with just one goal.

Overall, Ronaldo played at five World Cups, scoring eight goals across editions.

Going back to the dressing room, Ronaldo broke down. “Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted,” he posted on social media a day after his side’s exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch after the team’s defeat against Morocco. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bono shares a moment with his kid

Yassine Bounou has been the star for Morocco at the World Cup. He saved two penalties against Spain in the Round of 16 and made crucial saves in the quarterfinal against Portugal.

He won the man of the match award for his performance against Portugal but handed over the award to teammate En-Nesyri.

Yet the moment of the game for Bounou came long after the end. The custodian brought his son down to the pitch and made him put on goalkeeping gloves.

The toddler followed his father around the penalty area as Bounou greeted the fans. The kid even took an attempt at scoring a goal.

I'm not quite sure Bono's son has what it takes to follow in his dad's footsteps… pic.twitter.com/tWf3EyVBxz — Football Mumble (@football_mumble) December 10, 2022

Saka fouled in build up to France goal

The France vs England quarterfinal game was marred by claims of poor refereeing. Players including Harry Maguire blasted the officials for inconsistent decisions.

The major point of contention was a foul on Bukayo Saka near the France penalty area. France’s Dayot Upamecano clearly got Saka’s ankle but the play continued.

France went on to take the lead in the very same attack through Tchouameni’s long-range strike. Kane levelled the score but Giroud’s 77th minute header gave France the win.

Kane penalty miss

The moment that decided the game. Theo Hernandez committed a howler and pushed Mason Mount from behind in France’s penalty area.

VAR handed a penalty to England and Kane stepped up to take it. He had already fired one past his Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris to restore parity.

At the second asking, Kane put too much power behind the shot and send the ball sailing over the cross bar. Kylian Mbappe couldn’t help but burst into a chuckle at the miss.

England could not find a leveller and France completed a 2-1 win.