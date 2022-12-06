Raheem Sterling will not return to Qatar to join England’s squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 unless his family is safe after armed robbers broke into his house.

Sterling left Qatar after missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 clash on Sunday. Later, coach Gareth Southgate said, “We will have to wait and see, at the moment, clearly priority is for him to be with his family and we are going to support that.”

The Chelsea star is currently busy assisting the Surrey Police in finding the culprits.

The Sun reported on Monday that Raheem would not rejoin England. “There is no way I am going anywhere unless I am 100 per cent sure that my family can be kept safe,” said Sterling.

After the robbery at Sterling’s house, many of the England players expressed concern about the safety of their families and sought security coverage at their residences during the World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane said, “With Raheem and his family, a private matter, but never easy seeing one of your team-mates and friends having to deal with something like that. The most important thing is Raheem makes the right decision for him and his family.”

England will face France in the quarterfinals on December 11.