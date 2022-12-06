News

Raheem Sterling unlikely to return to Qatar to rejoin England squad after robbery at home

Sterling left Qatar after missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 10:37 IST
06 December, 2022 10:37 IST
FILE PHOTO: England midfielder Raheem Sterling stretches during a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Qatar on November 24, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: England midfielder Raheem Sterling stretches during a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Qatar on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sterling left Qatar after missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling will not return to Qatar to join England’s squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 unless his family is safe after armed robbers broke into his house.

Sterling left Qatar after missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 clash on Sunday. Later, coach Gareth Southgate said, “We will have to wait and see, at the moment, clearly priority is for him to be with his family and we are going to support that.”

Also Read | Southgate: England ready for biggest test against France in quarterfinals

The Chelsea star is currently busy assisting the Surrey Police in finding the culprits.

The Sun reported on Monday that Raheem would not rejoin England. “There is no way I am going anywhere unless I am 100 per cent sure that my family can be kept safe,” said Sterling.

After the robbery at Sterling’s house, many of the England players expressed concern about the safety of their families and sought security coverage at their residences during the World Cup.

Also Read | Harry Kane sets sight on ‘battle’ with France in quarterfinal after ‘perfect’ goal vs Senegal

England captain Harry Kane said, “With Raheem and his family, a private matter, but never easy seeing one of your team-mates and friends having to deal with something like that. The most important thing is Raheem makes the right decision for him and his family.”

England will face France in the quarterfinals on December 11.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us