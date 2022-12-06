FIFA World Cup: Who is the referee for Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match today?

Fernando Santos’ Portugal faces Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night. The match will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Portugal advanced to the pre-quarterfinals as the Group H topper on the back of its wins against Ghana and Uruguay. In the final group game, however, Portugal suffered a 1-2 defeat to South Korea in a dramatic match that helped the Asian side seal its last 16 berth.

Switzerland, too, followed a similar path by winning two games against Serbia and Cameroon but lost to Group G topper Brazil. Murat Yakin’s boys advanced to the round of 16 as the second-placed team in the group.

The European countries met each other 25 times across all competitions, with Switzerland having an 11-9 head-to-head advantage over Portugal.

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos will be in charge of this high-octane match tonight as Portugal and Switzerland look to set up a quarterfinal clash against the winner of Morocco-Spain clash.

Who is Ramos?

Ramos is a 38-year-old referee. He has the experience officiating FIFA Club World Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cups, Olympic Games, AFC Asian Cup and Mexican Primera Division matches.

Enlisted as a FIFA referee in 2014, the Mexican referee made his World Cup debut in Russia in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

He officiated three matches in the previous World Cup, including a last-16 game that also involved Portugal. At that time, Portugal suffered a 1-2 defeat to Uruguay in Sochi. Ramos had let the match follow on its own terms as he issued only one yellow card much to the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the Qatar World Cup, Ramos has so far overseen two group matches - Denmark vs Tunisia, that ended in a goalless draw, while his second game saw Morocco handing Belgium a 2-0 defeat. Ramos issued a total of five yellow cards in those two matches. There was no sending-off.

He famously officiated Real Madrid’s FIFA World Cup win over Gremio in 2017.

Tonight, Ramos will be assisted by compatriots Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez on the field, while Istvan Kovacs of Romania will be the fourth official. Drew Fischer of Canada will be in charge of video refereeing.