FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the referee for Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 clash?

Turpin is one of the most experienced referees in the Qatar World Cup. He began his career in France’s base league football in 2006 before being promoted to Ligue 1 - the premier division of French football.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 15:57 IST
Referee Clement Turpin reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Referee Clement Turpin reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Five-time world champion Brazil faces South Korea in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash at the Stadium 974 in Doha. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday night.

Brazil advanced to the pre-quarterfinal as the Group G topper, with wins against Serbia and Switzerland. In the final group game, a second-string Brazil side lost to Cameroon 1-0.

South Korea, on the other hand, lost to Ghana and drew against Uruguay before winning its final Group H game against Portugal.

This will be the seventh meeting between Brazil and South Korea, and the South American giant emerged as the winner in all six previous meetings.

French referee Clement Turpin will be in charge of the proceedings tonight.

Who is Turpin?

He was enlisted in the FIFA panel in 2010 and since then, he has been officiating international as well as club football matches.

The 40-year-old previously officiated matches in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, EURO 2016 and 2020 finals, as well as the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Turpin officiated two matches - Uruguay vs South Korea and Ecuador vs Senegal. In two matches, he issued three yellow cards, and one of them resulted in a penalty (in favour of Senegal).

This season, the Frenchman also officiated important Ligue 1 and Champions League matches. In Ligue 1, in the Paris Saint Germany vs Marseille match, he sent off a player. In the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Lever Kusen Champions League clash, Turpin booked five players for rough play.

In the Brazil vs South Korea game tonight, he will be assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore on the field, while Slavko Vincic from Slovenia will be the fourth official. Another Frenchman Jerome Brisard has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Match officials for Brazil vs South Korea round of 16 clash
Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (France), Cyril Gringore (France)
Fourth Official: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)
Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (France)

