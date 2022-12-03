News

FIFA World Cup: How to watch round of 16 matches in England and the UK?

The Three Lions, who finished fourth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will start its pursuit for the coveted trophy against face Senegal in its round of 16 match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 12:39 IST
England qualified for the round of 16 as the Group B topper in the FIFA World Cup, in Qatar.

England qualified for the round of 16 as the Group B topper in the FIFA World Cup, in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally had the group-stage games done and dusted and the battle for the coveted trophy has been narrowed down to 16 teams now.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action on December 3 and December 6 respectively.

When and where is England playing in the round of 16?

England will face Senegal in its round of 16 match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup:

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 UK?

The broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, ITV matches will be telecast on STV.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Mobile and on OTT in the UK?

On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. In Scotland, matches will be streamed live on STV Player.

