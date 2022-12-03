The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally had the group-stage games done and dusted and the battle for the coveted trophy has been narrowed down to 16 teams now.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action on December 3 and December 6 respectively.

When and where is England playing in the round of 16?

England will face Senegal in its round of 16 match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup: