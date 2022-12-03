The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally had the group-stage games done and dusted and the battle for the coveted trophy has been narrowed down to 16 teams now.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action on December 3 and December 6 respectively.

When is the FIFA World Cup round of 16 starting?

The round of 16 knockouts of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin from December 3, 2022.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup: