FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch round of 16 matches in India?

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 on December 3 and December 6, respectively.

03 December, 2022 08:31 IST
Argentina, secured qualification for the round of 16 after a win over Poland in its final group stage match.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally had the group-stage games done and dusted and the battle for the coveted trophy has been narrowed down to 16 teams now.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action on December 3 and December 6 respectively.

When is the FIFA World Cup round of 16 starting?

The round of 16 knockouts of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin from December 3, 2022.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup:

Where can I watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?
The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be telecasted live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.
How can I watch World Cup 2022 for free?
All 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be streamed live and for free on Jio Cinema.
Where can I watch World Cup online?
Online, on the laptop, desktop and tablets, the FIFA World Cup can be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

