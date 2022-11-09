England manager Gareth Southgate is set to name his 26-man FIFA World Cup squad on November 10, Thursday. Southgate has plenty of selection headaches with players struggling for form and racing against time to be fit ahead of England’s first game in Qatar against Iran on November 21.

The goalkeeping department will be a relatively straightforward pick for Southgate with Aaron Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope all having strong seasons with their club sides.

Southgate, who prefers to operate in a 3-4-3 formation, has been faced with several injury concerns. Left-back Ben Chilwell is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Reece James is racing against time to make the squad. Defender Kyle Walker, who underwent groin surgery in October, is expected to make the cut. Southgate is expected to stick with center-back Harry Maguire, despite his club form, but Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may be surplus to requirements.

England’s expected World Cup squad Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ben White, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Eric Dier Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Jude Bellingham, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish Forwards: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

The biggest talking point will be on the selection of in-form Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison, who has been knocking on the door for his return. Brentford’s Ivan Toney was widely expected to get the nod but recent allegations of historical match betting mean his place is in doubt.

Striker Callum Wilson’s form with Newcastle United could earn him a berth while Southgate will also make a late call on defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who hasn’t played since September following a shoulder operation.