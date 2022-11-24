News

FIFA World Cup: Uruguay denied by woodwork in 0-0 draw with South Korea

Diego Godin and Federico Valverde hit the post for Uruguay as the side settled for a 0-0 draw in its opening Group H game.

24 November, 2022 20:40 IST
Uruguay’s midfielder Federico Valverde fights for the ball with South Korea’s midfielder Son Jun-ho.

Uruguay’s midfielder Federico Valverde fights for the ball with South Korea’s midfielder Son Jun-ho. | Photo Credit: AFP

Uruguay defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde both hit the woodwork as the South Americans were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game on Thursday.

Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for South Korea, yet it was team mate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

HIGHLIGHTS: Uruguay vs South Korea

The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.

Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663, with group rivals Portugal set to meet Ghana later in the evening.

