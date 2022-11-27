The USA FA has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue.

The Facebook account of the USA FA on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.

The USA FA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Iranian flag has become a point of contention at the World Cup. A few fans waved Iran’s Persian-era lion and sun flag, an emblem of its former ruler, the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Team Melli will face the USA on November 30 in its final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.