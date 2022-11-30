USA’s Christian Pulisic has vowed to play the Last 16 clash against the Netherlands on December 3. Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury while scoring the solitary goal in USA’s 1-0 win over Iran in its final Group B match. The win helped the USA advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder was benched at half-time after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he slotted Sergino Dest’s header to the back of the net in the 38th minute.

Pulisic also posted a photograph of himself on social media, celebrating the win against Iran from his hospital bed. “So proud of my guys! I’ll be ready Saturday, don’t worry,” he wrote.

Pulisic has been key to the USA’s qualification to the pre-quarterfinals. He has contributed to both USA’s goals in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far and is only the second player after Landon Donovan in 2010 (three goals) to contribute to more than one goal at a single World Cup.

Before the Netherlands clash, there have been questions about his return to training.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter said, “He was taken to hospital as a precaution. It was a blow to his abdomen, an abdominal injury.”