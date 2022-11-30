News

USA star Christian Pulisic vows to play the Netherlands in Last 16 despite sustaining injury against Iran

Pulisic was benched at half-time after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he slotted a Sergino Dest’s header to the back of the net in the 38th minute.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 10:31 IST
30 November, 2022 10:31 IST
The USA midfielder Christian Pulisic screams in pain after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring the USA’s only goal in its 1-0 win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match at the at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. 

The USA midfielder Christian Pulisic screams in pain after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring the USA’s only goal in its 1-0 win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match at the at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Pulisic was benched at half-time after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he slotted a Sergino Dest’s header to the back of the net in the 38th minute.

USA’s Christian Pulisic has vowed to play the Last 16 clash against the Netherlands on December 3. Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury while scoring the solitary goal in USA’s 1-0 win over Iran in its final Group B match. The win helped the USA advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read | Pulisic suffers abdominal injury in USA win over Iran, taken to hospital

The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder was benched at half-time after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he slotted Sergino Dest’s header to the back of the net in the 38th minute.

Pulisic also posted a photograph of himself on social media, celebrating the win against Iran from his hospital bed. “So proud of my guys! I’ll be ready Saturday, don’t worry,” he wrote.

Pulisic has been key to the USA’s qualification to the pre-quarterfinals. He has contributed to both USA’s goals in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far and is only the second player after Landon Donovan in 2010 (three goals) to contribute to more than one goal at a single World Cup.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 10: England, USA advance to pre-quarterfinals

Before the Netherlands clash, there have been questions about his return to training.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter said, “He was taken to hospital as a precaution. It was a blow to his abdomen, an abdominal injury.”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup points table
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us